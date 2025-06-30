A Wigan mum has died in a Spanish holiday crash between a speedboat and jet ski.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debra Wright, 43, was fatally injured in the collision on the Costa del Sol last Saturday (June 28) evening.

The Civil Guard in Malaga said that the driver of the speedboat has since been arrested on suspion of manslaughter and being in charge of a boat while under the influence of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that Mrs Wright, the wife of Ashton Town FC chairman Chris Wright, was riding pillion on the ski which was struck from behind off Los Toros beach which is west of the holiday resort of Estepona.

Los Toros on the Costa del Sol where the fatal crash took place

Grieving family have declined to comment.

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre, said: "A woman died late on Saturday in the town of Manilva in Malaga in a collision between a jet ski and a motorboat

"The nautical accident occurred on Los Toros beach at around 7.25pm when several witnesses alerted the coordination centre of a collision between a jet ski and a speedboat.

"The Civil Guard went to the scene with coastguards who mobilised a boat called Gadir and emergency medical responders.”

A spokesperson for the UK's Foreign Office said they were supporting the family of a British woman who died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.