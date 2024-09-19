Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan family is in mourning and a community in shock after a two-year-old boy died in a freak incident at his home.

Neighbours say that the youngster was playing with his sister when a fireplace in the house toppled over on top of him yesterday (Wednesday September 18) afternoon.

He sustained serious injuries and lost his battle for life in hospital a short time later.

A general view of Fisher Close in Worsley Mesnes where a little boy lost his life

A large emergency services presence was seen on and around Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, after the tragedy and the North West Air Ambulance was also scrambled and landed on the fields at Parson’s Meadow.

It has been reported that the children’s mum had gone to work, leaving the daughter – who is of a legal age to supervise youngsters – in charge of the little boy.

They were dancing when the heavy fireplace somehow fell over.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 2.15pm on Wednesday September 18, officers were called to reports regarding a concern for welfare of a child on Fisher Close, Wigan.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a two-year-old boy later died at hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are supporting the family at this time.”

There was no response at the family home today, neighbours saying they were being comforted by friends and neighbours.

One resident said: “We saw a lot of police and ambulance activity but didn’t know what it was at the time.

"Now we know, it is appalling news. I feel so sorry for the family.”