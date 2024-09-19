Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fund-raising appeal has been launched to pay vet bills for a much-loved pet dog who was seriously hurt in a vicious attack.

Julieanne Rooney’s husband had taken dogs Poppy and Pippin for a walk along Unsworth Street, off Aughton Street, Hindley, when an escaped dog locked its jaw onto the Yorkshire terriers.

Pippin suffered a puncture wound to the neck, while Poppy needed extensive surgery in a desperate attempt to save her leg.

The family have a six week wait to see if Poppy will lose her leg

Julianne said: “It was about 12pm on Saturday, August 3, my husband was getting the girls ready to take to the caravan and I was getting ready to out.

"He said he felt guilty and decided to take the dogs for a walk which is pretty much the same route that we have done ever since we’ve lived in that house.

"He walked past this house where we’ve always known a dog has lived but it’s never caused us any bother.

"This dog comes running up behind them and starts ferociously attacking my dogs.

The owners' of the attacking dog try to pull it away from the puppies whose own owner is lying on the floor trying to free them

"It went for Poppy, who is the smallest, upon impact it completely shattered her leg.

"My husband tries to get this dog off but he said considering it was a smallish dog, it locked its jaw and he really struggled to get it off.

"Numerous times when he got the dog off Poppy it would just latch back on to her, she has multiple wounds to her stomach and leg.

"My husband managed to pin down the dog and the owner, who was an elderly woman, struggled to keep hold of her dog.

"It then latched onto Pippin and my husband had to leap into action and get the dog off him and he suffered a minor puncture wound to the back of his neck.”

Julieanne shared details of the attack on social media and was told this dog had allegedly attacked numerous others in the past.

Julieanne added: “When the vets did the X-ray they said the bone had been shattered that much, the leg won’t heal on its own. She’s had to have plates and pins put in her leg.

"I posted it on our community group chat and on social media, it was then brought to my attention that this dog has attacked numerous times.

"Other people have posted warnings in the past warning about this same dog.

"I’ve got about five different crime numbers. The police have been to her house in the past and told her to keep her dog locked away with a muzzle on.

"I’ve reported it to them and they still haven’t been in touch. I feel like the police won’t listen until it is a child.”

Friend Rebecca Damosevicius has now set up an online appeal to raise £6,500 to pay Poppy’s veterinary bills.

She wrote: “Poppy’s owners love their Yorkshire terrier dearly and this whole ordeal has been devastating on the family and their two little daughters. Although the owners have not set up the GoFundMe, I know how much financial distress this whole ordeal has impacted them and how much stress they have been under. Poppy is a much-loved family member and has been a part of their lives since she was a tiny pup.”

Donations can be made here.