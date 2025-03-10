The boss of Wigan Warriors has shared his concern for missing Latics fan Darren Orme.

Police have been looking for Darren for several days and Wiganers turned out in force on Sunday to hold their own search party.

He was last seen on Beech Hill Lane on Wednesday evening, wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and a black gilet coat.

Missing Darren Orme

In a statement on Monday, Wigan Warriors thanked everyone who joined the search, saying it “demonstrated how our community is able to pull together in times of need”, and offered their thoughts to Darren’s loved ones.

Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Everyone in Wigan will know Darren – a familiar face seen each day walking up Beech Hill for his morning paper.

"Now, it’s our turn to show the strength of our community spirit and stand together in supporting his family and friends, hoping for a positive outcome.”

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Darren’s family said they were “so grateful” to everyone who took part in the search and they were “hopeful” that he would return home.

Wigan Warriors' chief executive Kris Radlinski

Police also thanked everyone involved in the search and those who have helped in other ways, such as by providing information for officers and sharing appeals.

Darren is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with short red/ginger hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 7390, 0161 856 7969 or 101, quoting log number 2423 of March 6.