A woman has been injured in a collision on a busy Wigan road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on the pelican crossing outside Orrell Book Cycle on Orrell Road, at around 2pm this afternoon (Wednesday November 27).

The extent of her injuries is unknown but the incident has caused the main route to be blocked and large-scale congestion issues in the area.

Eyewitnesses say the woman, who is believed to be of retirement age, parked her car near to the Book Cycle and ABC Nursery on Orrell Road and was crossing the main road to to attend a pensioners’ lunch at Orrell Methodist Church when the collision took place.

The road remains closed

Traffic stopped including the vehicle involved in the collision.

A carer two cars back in the queue came to her aid as well as two woman from the nursery who put a blanket around her.

They sat with her in the middle of the road as they did not want to move her before paramedics arrived.

The woman was seen talking to emergency services and her son came to her from Appley Bridge to attend the scene.

Emergency services were said to be quickly at the scene.

With the end of the school day approaching, senior staff from nearby St Peter’s High School were spotted inquiring whether pupils would be allowed to leave.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the Stag Inn cross roads and M6/M58 T-junction with traffic diverted while police take measurements at the scene.

There are long queues developing in the area with ABC Nursery urging parents to allow longer for their journeys.