Woman injured in three-car pile-up on main Wigan borough route
The collision meant that Atherleigh Way – at whose intersection with Kirkhall Lane the crash took place at 8.15pm last night (Thursday, September 19) – was closed to traffic for more than three hours, leading to jams and diversions.
Fire crews from Wigan and Leigh, ambulances and police all descended on the scene after reports that occupants of the vehicles had come to serious harm.
But in the event and much to everyone’s relief, there was only one casualty: a woman who was said to have suffered “minor injuries” but was taken to hospital for treatment.
The damaged vehicles were made safe and eventually removed.
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that the road re-opened at 11.43pm.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 8.25pm on Thursday September 19, two fire engines from Leigh and Wigan fire stations and the enhanced rescue unit from Ashton fire station attended an incident involving three vehicles on the junction of Atherleigh Way and Kirkhall Lane, Wigan.
“Crews arrived quickly and treated one casualty at the scene who was later taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service. Firefighters worked alongside Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe before departing after an hour and 10 minutes in attendance.”
