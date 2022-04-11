Emergency services attend incident at Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Wigan
Emergency services are in attendance at an incident near the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Wigan
By Sian Jones
Monday, 11th April 2022, 4:58 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:44 pm
Police, ambulance and fire engines attended the scene on Woodhouse Lane just before 4pm on Monday.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.
A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We have attended an incident but haven’t taken anyone to hospital.”
Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for more information and we are currently waiting for a response.
Updates will be given in due course.