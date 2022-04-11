Police, ambulance and fire engines attended the scene on Woodhouse Lane just before 4pm on Monday.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Emergency services attend an incident at Leeds Liverpool canal, near Woodhouse Lane, Wigan.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We have attended an incident but haven’t taken anyone to hospital.”

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for more information and we are currently waiting for a response.