Emergency services are in attendance at an incident near the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Monday, 11th April 2022, 4:58 pm
Updated Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:44 pm

Police, ambulance and fire engines attended the scene on Woodhouse Lane just before 4pm on Monday.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Emergency services attend an incident at Leeds Liverpool canal, near Woodhouse Lane, Wigan.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We have attended an incident but haven’t taken anyone to hospital.”

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for more information and we are currently waiting for a response.

Updates will be given in due course.

