The blaze started at around 3.30pm on Friday in the kitchen of a property on Woodhouse Lane.

Fire crews, ambulance staff and police officers all attended the incident, with several emergency vehicles seen parked on the main road.

Three fire engines attended

The blaze was brought under control by firefighters, who were there for around an hour.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 3.30pm this afternoon we were called to reports of a fire at a property on Woodhouse Lane, Wigan.

“Three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations were quickly dispatched to the scene, where they encountered a fire involving the kitchen of a ground-floor residential property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reels and cleared smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

“All persons were accounted for, and crews were in attendance for around one hour.”

Firefighters brought the blaze under control