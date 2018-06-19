Emergency services rush to help woman sitting on edge of Wigan town centre car park

The emergency services were called to a Wigan town centre multi-storey car park after a woman threatened to jump from it.



Police, paramedics and fire crews all descended on Water Street on Tuesday afternoon after the woman was seen sitting on a ledge at the busy car park.

Emergency services at Water Street car park

Trained police negotiators are believed to have been drafted in and there was a cordon on Water Street.

A statement released by Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly before 3.30pm today police were called to reports for the concern for the welfare of a woman on Water Street in Wigan.

"Officers attended and found a woman on the wrong side of the car park."

The woman came down from the ledge safely shortly before 5pm.