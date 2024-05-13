Emergency services thank public after unexploded World War Two grenade found in Wigan home

By Sian Jones
Published 13th May 2024, 07:45 BST
A new resident of a Wigan home was greeted with a surprise after discovering an unexploded WW2 grenade.

The occupant reported the device found at a property in Lowton on Sunday (May 12).

Emergency services were in attendance and placed a 100m cordon as well as asking residents to remain inside for safety.

Emergency services thanked residents for their co-operation

A social media post by GMP Wigan West said: “The Leigh and Hindley neighbourhood teams had a blast today working alongside GMFRS Red Watch @ Leigh, NWAS Incident Response Unit and the Army Bomb Disposal Team to safely dispose of an unexploded WW2 Grenade found by the new resident of a house in Lowton.

“Officers would like to thank the majority of residents whose homes were within the 100m cordon for acceding to our requests to remain indoors for their safety while emergency services worked with the Army to recover and remove the grenade to a rural location where the Bomb Disposal Team successfully conducted a controlled explosion.”

