Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new resident of a Wigan home was greeted with a surprise after discovering an unexploded WW2 grenade.

The occupant reported the device found at a property in Lowton on Sunday (May 12).

Emergency services were in attendance and placed a 100m cordon as well as asking residents to remain inside for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services thanked residents for their co-operation

A social media post by GMP Wigan West said: “The Leigh and Hindley neighbourhood teams had a blast today working alongside GMFRS Red Watch @ Leigh, NWAS Incident Response Unit and the Army Bomb Disposal Team to safely dispose of an unexploded WW2 Grenade found by the new resident of a house in Lowton.