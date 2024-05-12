New bar aspires to help revitalise Wigan town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jon Vose and Adrian Heaton are opening Old Walkabout on the same spot as Walkabout on King Street on May 18.
The pair, who also have construction businesses, had been looking for the ideal space to open a bar for over a year and jumped at the chance when the venue became available.
Co-owner Adrian said: “What we have wanted to do for some time and bring back some nostalgia and bring back an iconic bar as it once was 10/15 years ago.
"I had a bar previously which I sold on and myself and Jon have probably looked around Wigan for a year or two at different venues and opportunities.
"We’d actually done some work here previously and got to know the directors quite well.
When it became a viable option, we spoke about it for 30 minutes and then went yeah let’s do it.
"We’re really proud of the heritage that it brings.
"We’re attempting to regenerate this part of King Street.
"We are predominantly a sports bar with seven TVs, a dart board, pool table and table football to help drive that daytime trade.
"There’s not many place in the town centre where you can play pool and enjoy time with your friends.”
The Old Walkabout will be an over-21s bar.
Jon and Adrian are also collaborating with other venues on King Street to help revitalise its nightlife.
The bar will also be offering discounts to Blue Light Card holders and teachers, as well as VIP cards for local businesses.
Jon said: “We’ve managed to get old playlists of Walkabout with our own little twist to create the old environment.
"We’ve not changed a lot in the bar, we’ve introduced a splash of colour and some pictures which embrace Wigan.”
Adrian added: “We’re very proud Wiganers and want to regenerate the footfall within King Street.
"We’re working with the likes of Revolution to try and get people back down this end of town.
“We’re trying to embrace Wigan culture as well as looking after people who work hard in this town.
"We want people to reminisce on what an iconic bar it was.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.