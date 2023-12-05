In a significant stride towards community enrichment, award-winning DASCO Construction proudly announces its latest investment in the heart of Wigan borough – a testament to its unwavering commitment to the town where its roots run deep.

As a family-owned business with 80 local employees, DASCO Construction is a conscientious construction company; and a vital part of the community.

Managing director Scott Rothwell said "Over 90 per cent of our operation costs are invested right here in Wigan, the town where we were born and raised. We believe in giving back to our community, supporting local businesses, and building long-lasting relationships."

A DASCO Construction Ltd team picture

This commitment to community welfare goes beyond words, as the company proudly unveils its partnership with Wigan Youth Zone as a Gold Patron. With an investment of £12,000 per year over the next three years, DASCO’s overall contribution of a £36,000 will help empower and shape the future of young people in Wigan and Leigh.

Scott expresses his excitement about the positive impact this partnership will create: "Our values are rooted in integrity and community support, so we align seamlessly with the mission of Wigan Youth Zone. This collaboration signifies our dedication to empowering the next generation and contributing to a thriving local community."

The Gold Patronage is not just a financial commitment; it's a shared vision to create an environment where young people can flourish and succeed. Scott adds, "This partnership is more than a commitment; it’s a shared vision to create an environment where young people can flourish and succeed. We look forward to witnessing the transformative effects of our collaboration with Wigan Youth Zone."