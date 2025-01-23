Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A giant wind turbine could be installed on farmland near Wigan.

An application for the 410ft (125m) structure to be erected on farmland in West Pimbo, Skelmersdale, and around half a mile from Crawford Village, Up Holland, has been submitted to West Lancashire District Council.

The applicant is Green Energy Nationwide which, it says, was established in 2022 with “the express intent of developing low carbon generation, while reducing carbon emissions and improving UK energy security.”

The turbine would also have a 300ft (90m) rotor span and be placed on open countryside immediately west of the Pimbo Road industrial estate.

House the wind turbine would look on land at Barton House Farm, not far from Crawford Village, Up Holland

The development would also involve associated crane hardstanding and an access track.

A report says the the project was initiated due to an identified requirement for clean renewable energy by industrial estate occupiers, as was the case with an existing turbine a short distance to the north.

The decision will be delegated to the director of place and community unless councillors lodge a request before February for it to go to the planning committee.