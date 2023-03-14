Free bulky waste collection service expanded for 2023 by Wigan Council

From next month, households will be able to book collections of up to five large items – such as kitchen appliances and sofas – twice in a 12-month period, all for free.

This is an increase from the current offer of one collection of up to three items. The move is part of Wigan Council’s commitment to reducing litter and fly-tipping, with the cost of an extra collection also reduced.

Recently published figures have shown that fly-tipping cases have more than doubled in the space of a year locally.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “The free bulky waste collection service is an important one for our residents and we know this new, improved offer will be a popular one.

“It shows we are serious about our environment targets and our new Litter Strategy and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“In addition to the free service expansion, the cost of a third collection in that year is also being reduced, from over £80 to £25. It all makes it easier for residents who may not have a car or are not able to take their items to a recycling centre, to get rid of things they no longer need in a responsible way.”

A bulky waste collection is a great way to get rid of items that you no longer need, but the council is also encouraging people to consider selling or donating these items first.

If items are in good condition, this can give them a second lease of life. There is a list of charities and community groups who accept donations on the council’s website, on the bulky waste page.

Coun Prescott, added: “Remember, if you give your waste to someone and they fly-tip it, you can be held responsible for that too and fined or even prosecuted.