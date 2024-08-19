Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An army of volunteers spent three days clearing an abandoned allotment so it can be transformed into a thriving community hub.

The Forum for Aspull, Whelley and New Springs (FAWNS) has taken over the derelict site behind Aspull Methodist Church.

They want to turn it into a community space, where people can grow food, organise events and provide educational activities.

But first a lot of work was needed to improve the allotment.

So FAWNS held three community action days, from Friday to Sunday, when between 15 and 20 volunteers got to work clearing the site.

They filled skips which had been donated by Lostock Skip Hire after being contacted by ward councillor Chris Ready.

Neil West, from FAWNS, said: “We have taken all the rubbish off the site and we had a lot of help discovering pathways, clearing the pathways and collecting rubbish from the structures on the site so they are useable.

"We can see past the problems now to how we can do the things we want to do and use the site how we want to.”

The group is planning to hold a meeting soon to discuss what they will do next, which could include more work to clear the pathways and cut back overgrown plants.

Mr West said: “I would like to put more gravel down, because there are paths, but they are not very even and drainage seems to be a problem. I would like to make the paths more accessible.

"The gate and fences aren’t very secure, so we will be looking at improving them too.”

An online appeal raised £215 for the project, but that is not enough to replace structures on the site, so FAWNS will instead look at how they can be remodelled for future use.

They want to install raised beds, which will be accessible for more people, as well as a pond and wildlife area.

Mr West said: “We never lost heart, but it’s been a challenging few days, when all we could see was bin bags and cans and rubbish.

"Now the site is clear, we can focus on what we want to do, which is turn it into a really nice space, a calm oasis and natural space where people can come together and grow food and live a natural life.”