A Wigan woman who set up a mental health organisation in memory of her best friend, has been shortlisted for a national award.

Amy Madden from Bryn is in the running for the Social Impact award at the National Business Woman Awards.

The category recognised the achievements of female individuals who have embedded socially and environmentally responsible practices within their business or organisation.

The National Business Women’s Awards are made up of 22 categories that allow any successful business in the UK to enter.

Amy is currently delivering therapy at Leigh Youth Hub

All entries are judged by up to four of the national panel of judges

Amy set up All Ears Mental Health Awareness CIC in 2020 after her friend Aleysha Rothwell died by suicide aged 16 in 2014.

The organisation’s aim is to help anyone else in a similar situation to her so that they feel supported.

A portrait of Aleysha and Amy

It offers interactive and educative mental health awareness presentations to schools and businesses.

Amy said: “I’m not quite sure how it happened really, I think we had to have been nominated.

"The one I’ve been shortlisted for which is social impact is basically any group that is doing something in their community and making a difference.

"I’ve had a look at some of the other finalists, I think there’s about 10.

"There’s some quite big companies on there so I don’t know how we’ll do, it was quite a surprise.

"When All Ears started, it was completely voluntary it wasn’t even a business.

"I never thought it would be, I thought I’d work full-time for someone else and I’d do All Ears on the side.

"Being able to do it as a business and do it full-time is amazing.

"Its nice its being recognised.”

Amy will find out if she’s won at a prestigious ceremony in London in October.

All Ears has been going from strength to strength and has recently expanded to outside the borough to towns such as Warrington and Bolton.

It has recently been offering free person-centred therapy at Leigh Youth Hub which is funded by the National Lottery, as well as offering the using creativity therapeutically training course demonstrating creative self-regulation methods.

Amy believes Aleysha would be proud of the organisation’s work.

She said: “The majority of the work is therapy at the moment with care leavers in Platt Bridge and its recently expanded to Bolton.

"I’m currently delivering therapy which is free to access for four-16 year olds at Leigh Youth Hub for any child who isn’t getting the support fast enough through the GP.

"We’re also having a meeting with Warrington Youth Hub to do something similar, its getting bigger which is amazing and means I can get more people onboard to support me.

"I’m sure Aleysha would be so proud.

"I found a picture of us the other day from I think Year Seven.

"It was nice but upsetting because I thought about how much the world did fail her.

"I was looking at that young, happy person and to know what was to come for her, it was devastating.

"I think being able to step in and support young people so they don’t hopefully reach that point is always the main objective.”