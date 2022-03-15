The outage struck at 7.36pm on Monday March 14 and affected well over 400 houses and businesses.

One wigantoday reader sent a picture of a small fire which broke out at a substation on May Street.

Many homes saw their power restored within the hour although a considerable number more had to wait until much later in the evening.

Small fire on May Street.

A spokesperson for Electricity North West said: “Yesterday evening at 7.36pm, we recieved reports of a power cut in Golborne affecting 443 properties due to a fault at the local electricity substation.

"Engineers responded immediately and used our automatic restoration systems, we were able to restore power to 102 properties within the hour.

"Power was restored to a further 192 at 9pm and the remaining 149 were restored at 11.40pm.”