Standish Voice is asking the local authority to rescind the oapproval given to a housing development after it decided not to sell land on Chorley Road, Standish, that would access it.

The town hall advertised its intention to sell the land, classed as Amenity Green Space, but, after many objections, changed its mind.

The Lurdin Lane development of around 100 homes on greenfield land was passed by a government inspector in 2015 after the council tried to block it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley Road plot

The follow-up details needed to begin the work, were submitted in 2016 but have still not been determined.

The residents’ group is now calling on the authority to throw out the original permission with the developer, Bellway, having to reapply.

A Standish Voice spokesperson said: “Since outline permission was granted, many hundreds of homes have been built in Standish and we do not need any more.

“Nearby residents have had this situation hanging over their heads since 2013, when the original planning was submitted, and it is totally unfair that they should be left in limbo for almost a decade.

“Even the planning inspector expected this site to be built out quickly and ordered that detailed plans should be lodged within a year, but this has not happened.

“We realise planning laws apply, and a government inspector allowed this application, but Wigan Council should now do the right thing and rescind the outline permission as it is totally against the interests of people in Standish.”

Resident Susan Livesey said: “With the increase of housing, the traffic situation has been terrible.

"I’ve almost been run over numerous times trying to get my disabled son across the road, I can barely manage.

"There’s an abundance of wildlife and nature it doesn’t need destroying, there doesn’t need to be more housing.

"I’m feeling pushed out, this house has been in my family since 1970. I don’t even know if I can afford to move but if they carry on building I may have to.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by Standish Voice.

“All comments that we receive that relate to planning issues will be taken into account in any decision on current or future applications.”