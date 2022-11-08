The countryside charity, CPRE, together with The Ramblers, Britain’s walking charity, have been awarded a £250,000 grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to establish the GM Ringway – a trail for Greater Manchester that connects Wigan with the other nine boroughs of the city-region.

Designed around existing footpaths, parks and open-access land, the Wigan stage 15 of the GM Ringway is 10.1 miles long and starts in Blackrod.

Andrew Read

Highlights include: The view towards Winter Hill from the hilltop village of Blackrod, Worthington Lakes, a chain of unusually picturesque reservoirs, Haigh Hall and the surrounding Haigh Woodland Park, with its wildlife-rich forest plantations, picturesque sections of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. And there’s a delightful finish, following the River Douglas all the way into Wigan town centre.

Green in every way, all 20 stages of the entire 186-mile (300-km) route are designed to be accessed by public transport. The trail also guides walkers through 57 conservation areas, nine sites of special scientific interest, 18 local nature reserves and parts of the Peak District National Park.

The Heritage Fund grant will enable signposting and an improved app and website to be established so that a wide range of people can enjoy the trail.

A GM Ringway “trail passport” will also be developed which, it is hoped, will not only allow walkers to mark their progress on the route but also offer discounts to visitor attractions and pubs, cafés and hotels along the way.

Leeds Liverpool Canal.

A network of at least 200 volunteer “footpath guardians” will be recruited across the region and trained to help signpost the route, get involved in community events, and manage the trail long-term.

Andrew Read, GM Ringway project lead, said: “The Wigan stage of the GM Ringway links Blackrod and Wigan and is a lovely mix of pastureland, waterways and woodland.

“We know there are proven health benefits that come from moving more and from spending time in nature. We’re particularly keen to enable those currently under-represented in the walking community to enjoy Greater Manchester’s incredible landscapes and heritage sites, especially those living in deprived areas, young people, those with disabilities or long-term health conditions, and different ethnic and faith groups.”

Debbie McConnell, chair of CPRE Lancashire, Liverpool City region and Greater Manchester, said: “The GM Ringway project is truly innovative and could act as a blueprint for other city-regions. We’ve already had an enthusiastic response from residents, community groups and official bodies. This inspiring initiative will get a wider range of people involved in heritage, give the local economy a boost, and promote personal wellbeing.

Viridor Wood.

"And with its intrinsic focus on active travel and public transport, the route should be easy for local residents to access, as well as being positive for the environment.”

Margaret Manning, chair of Greater Manchester and High Peak area Ramblers, said: “The GM Ringway will open up opportunities to collaborate with local community groups, charities and partners in the health, heritage and environmental sectors on trail-related events and activities. We also hope heritage sites and hospitality businesses will benefit as visitors discover them on foot. The grant will allow us to establish this wonderful trail as an asset for the region.”

For more information and news on the GM Ringway, including route maps, visit GMRingway.org