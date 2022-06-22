The Fylde memorial will honour the Queen’s Lancashire Regiment and all who served in it from its formation in 1970, until it was amalgamated into the present-day Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment in 2006.

The monolith stone structure will be unveiled by Colonel David Black, a former Commanding officer of the Regiment’s 1st Battalion, at Fylde Arboretum, Bispham, at 11.00 a.m on Saturday 2 July.

It will be dedicated by the Reverend Adrian Wolton, himself a veteran.

The site of the new Queen’s Lancashire Regiment memorial at Fylde Arboretum, prepared and ready to receive the 5-ton granite block which will form the central feature.

The Memorial’s simple design consists of a large 10ft tall monolith stone, which includes the Regimental cap badge. On a separate stone alongside are inscribed the names of all those who wore the Queen’s Lancashire Regiment badge who were lost on operations. Beside the memorial sits a bespoke bench with Regimental markings where visitors may sit to pay their respects in quiet reflection.

The Regiment’s veterans raised enough money for a QLR memorial at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire, which was installed in 2021.

And with a bit of extra fundraising they were able to build a second, smaller memorial.

Joe Horvath, chairman of the QLR Veterans Charity, said: “We are enormously proud of our national memorial, but there is a great wish amongst our veterans to have somewhere here in Lancashire, in our regimental heartland, where many of us still live, where we can go to reflect and remember our comrades and our Regiment.”

The Queen’s Lancashire Regiment was formed by the amalgamation of The Loyal Regiment (North Lancashire) and The Lancashire Regiment (Prince of Wales's Volunteers) at Connaught Barracks in Dover on the 25th March 1970. Both these great Regiments will have a place on the memorial. It became Lancashire's only Infantry Regiment and held the record of carrying on it’s colours the most Battle Honours of any infantry regiment in the British Army, two of these being Quebec and Waterloo where predecessors of The Queen's Lancashire's fought with great distinction.