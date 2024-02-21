Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog control Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is in place across the borough: part of the council’s Keep It Clean campaign which wants to see an environment of which everyone can be proud.

The order has seen the introduction of a number of rules including the need to show poo bags when asked to by enforcement officers and a restriction on the number of dogs able to be walked at one time.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said: “We know that the vast majority of dog owners are responsible and clean up after their dogs, but there is, sadly, a small minority who create a big problem.

“Our officers have been out and about in local parks educating dog owners on this PSPO, which covers not just picking up dog fouling but also requires all dog walkers to be able prove that they are carrying poo bags or something that they can collect dog poo with to put it in the bin.”

This PSPO, in place until March 2025, includes:

Cleaning up after your dog, and showing poo bags when asked;

Walking no more than four dogs at a time;

Keeping dogs on a lead in cemeteries and crematoria; and

Keeping dogs out of enclosed play areas and fenced sports pitches, and marked sports pitches at specified times.

Coun Prescott added: “Not clearing up after your dog is not just an offence that you can be fined £100 for, it can be a real hazard.

"Dog poo contains bacteria and germs that can be harmful, especially with small children likely to come into contact with it in a park and, because of what dogs eat, it can take a long time to decompose.

“We are always eager to work with our residents, creating a borough we are all proud to live and work in together, but we will not hesitate to enforce against that small minority who ruin it for everyone else.”