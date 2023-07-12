News you can trust since 1853
Final farewell to much-loved Wigan mum

The funeral of a much-loved Wigan mum who was killed following a police chase is taking place this afternoon (July 12).
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Kathleen Kirkby was fatally injured after she was hit by a vehicle not involved in the pursuit on Bolton Road in Ashton on June 26.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where she died a short time later.

Kathleen Kirkby
The local community, along with friends and family, are set to say their final farewells to the beloved mum and nanna at a service at St Oswald’s Church in Ashton at 1pm today.

A funeral procession was to take place along Princess Road through the town centre and along Gerard Street beforehand.

Kathleen’s family have asked for people to wear bright colours as she loved colour and requested family flowers only but will be looking for a suitable charity for people to make donations in her memory.

