Kathleen Kirkby was fatally injured after she was hit by a vehicle not involved in the pursuit on Bolton Road in Ashton on June 26.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where she died a short time later.

Kathleen Kirkby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local community, along with friends and family, are set to say their final farewells to the beloved mum and nanna at a service at St Oswald’s Church in Ashton at 1pm today.

A funeral procession was to take place along Princess Road through the town centre and along Gerard Street beforehand.