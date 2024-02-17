Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the Wigan-based environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy said a simpler recycling system is needed as England falls "further and further behind" its European neighbours.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures show 133,324 tonnes of waste were collected and disposed by Wigan Council in the year to March 2023.

For years Wigan's recycling rates were going up, but now they are heading in the wrong direction

Of this, about 68,718 tonnes were sent for reuse, recycling or composting – meaning the area had a recycling rate of 51.5 per cent.

It was down from the year before when 53 per cent of household waste was sent for recycling.

Wigan Council today said the borough’s rate was still better than most and blamed the fall on bad weather.

Across England, the recycling rate also fell – from 42.5 per cent in 2021-22 to 41.7 per cent last year. All regions had decreases in their recycling rates, except for London which saw no change.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: "It is disappointing to see our recycling rates falling at a time when we should be doing more than ever to stop valuable materials being buried or burned.

"We are falling further and further behind some of our neighbours in Europe. In Germany, 71 per cent of municipal waste is recycled and Slovenia has seen recycling rates increase from 22 per cent in 2010 to 60 per cent in 2021."

She added producers need to make it easier for people by using packaging that can be recycled in kerbside bin collections alongside a simpler recycling system.

Despite the overall reduction in waste collected from households, she said the amount of rubbish generated per person must be "dramatically cut".

"We will do this by reducing the amount of 'stuff' we buy and repairing or reusing what we already own," she added.

Overall, total local authority managed waste in England decreased by six per cent to 24.5 million tonnes in the recent year.

The figures also show the estimated household waste fell from 417.2 kilograms per person in 2021-22 to 390.2 kilograms last year.

In Wigan, about 403.9 kilograms of household waste was recorded per person last year – down from 426.8 kilograms in 2021-22. For years the local figures had been going up.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment said “Wigan borough residents recycle just over half of their household waste, well above the national average, and last year we kept our spot in the top half of Greater Manchester authorities for the amount our households recycle, with only 3 areas doing better than us.

“We know that the poor weather we experienced in 2022/23 had an impact on recycling rates- mirrored in the national drop in recycling- and I’d like to thank local residents for their efforts. Buying less, reusing what we can, and recycling right are simple actions we can all take to do our part for our communities and our planet.”

Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the LGA said: "Every place is different, and councils understand that what works for reducing waste in an urban tower block is different for a rural cottage."

He said recycling rates can be boosted with businesses and manufacturers improving waste reduction and package reuse.

Local authorities also need clarity on the timetable for Government's plans to reform waste and recycling, he added.

Environment minister Robbie Moore said: "Reducing waste and increasing recycling is crucial for protecting our environment for future generations.

"Overall, the amount of waste from households has gone down, but recycling rates have also fallen slightly this year."