Say 'howdy' to Wigan's Second Chance Saloon reducing waste across the borough

Wigan Council and its waste and recycling partner FCC Environment, who operate the centres, haVE unveiled The Second Chance Saloon at Slag Lane Recycling Centre in Leigh.

Encouraging people to drop off unwanted items and think about whether they could be put to good use by someone else and provides a space where people can donate items for re-use.

Members of Wigan Council Cllr Paul Prescott, Paul Barton and Dave Lyon.

Both the councill and FCC teams have a long tradition of re-use at the site, already medical items are collected for cleaning and put back into circulation, vintage tech is used for the Northwest Computer Museum and old bicycles for the Wigan Cycle Project.

Tracy Roe, FCC Environment Area Supervisor said “We already do so much at our three sites to prevent waste being created in the first place and the public are always really interested to learn how much of their stuff could go on to have a second life, so it made sense to give residents an inspirational place to bring their items to.

“The Second Chance Saloons are the first of a kind and are made entirely from materials on the site. We hope the drop off points encourage more reuse in Wigan with items going on to have new lives and we hope in turn this makes people think a little more about recycling.”

Wigan’s Recycling Centres are located at: Kirkless, Makerfield Way, Higher Ince, WN2 2PR; Slag Lane, Leigh, WA3 1BZ and Chanters Industrial Estate, Atherton, M46 9BP

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport said “The Second Chance Saloon has already been really popular with residents with items such as picture frames, to children’s toys to garden tools all dropped off for reuse.

“It is an innovative and eye-catching way of encouraging people to donate items instead of just throw them away, and the fact it has been made by items on site at Slag Lane is the cherry on top.

“Reuse is a key part of sustainability; by reusing more of what we already have, we can use less of the planet’s resources, use less energy, create fewer emissions, and given once-loved items another lease of life.

“I am really proud that we have introduced this fantastic initiative and are already extending it, with another Saloon being built at Chanters Recycling Centre.”

Open seven days a week, from 0800-1945hrs in the summer and 9am to 5.45pm in the winter, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.