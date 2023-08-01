News you can trust since 1853
Shipping container dumped in picturesque Wigan village has residents in uproar

A giant shipping container has been dumped in the middle of a picturesque village green in Wigan.
By Alan Weston
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The 40ft object appeared in Crooke village, much to the dismay of people living in the closely-knit Shevington area.

Wigan Council have said they are "aware" of the situation and are investigating. It is understood the container belongs to the new owners of the piece of land.

The giant shipping container which appeared in the middle of the picturesque villageThe giant shipping container which appeared in the middle of the picturesque village
One resident, who didn't wish to be named, said: "Villagers are dismayed at the eyesore and wonder what enhancement this can ever add to the peaceful village. They fear parties and stayovers.

"The new owners also intend to build a fence around this land, again separating the boat owners from the community.

"How are we meant to sell our properties with that being right in the heart of the village? Even if they clad it they have not made any friends here, and no one knew about the container coming until about an hour before it arrived.

"In the past, other landowners have also tried to do this with a caravan. However, the council stepped in and gave the landowners a number of weeks to remove the caravan or be faced with a lengthy legal battle."

David Proctor, Wigan Council's assistant director for planning and regeneration said “We are aware of the placement of a shipping container on this land and are investigating in line with our planning enforcement policy.”

The small village has a marina on the Leeds and Liverpool canal. There is an old mine cart and section of track on display marking the area where coal was once brought for loading onto canal barges.

