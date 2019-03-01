Smouldering underground coal fire at former tip to be investigated

Investigations are due to begin into a suspected coal fire smouldering away underground at a tip in the borough.

Wigan Council received reports of the problem at the former Millburn's waste site in Hindley Green from a local resident.

It is thought coal has caught light following a blaze last summer at the former mining industry site between Westleigh Lane and Leigh Road.

That was decided after an initial site visit by the authorities.

Residents nearby were sent letters on Friday by the council saying there was no cause for concern and nothing they needed to do.

Ward councillors and a local residents' association have also been updated.

Fencing is due to be erected early next week and the local authority is working with public bodies including Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, Environment Agency and Public Health England to determine how to mitigate the situation.

A council spokesperson said: “We have received a report of a suspected underground colliery spoil fire within the former Millburn’s tip site. We are due to fence off the area for safety reasons while we investigate.

“We are working closely with our partners to determine the next steps and will be issuing letters to local residents this morning.”

The council said the public will be updated further as the investigation progresses.