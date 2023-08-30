United Utilities says a big thank you to Wigan borough's block-busters

Earlier this year, the people of Leigh were reminded of the importance of not flushing wet wipes or pouring cooking fats, oils and grease down the sink – which causes avoidable blockages.

The visit was in response to an increase in blockages in the WN7 postcode area, which had seen more than 200 avoidable blockages in the previous 12 months.

The events were held at Spinning Gate shopping centre, the library and a community centre where a team from United Utilities shared information and distributed fat traps which can catch food debris and fat so that it can be safely disposed of in the bin.

Pupils from Christ Church CEPrimary School also went round the U-bend to get an insight into the secret-life of sewers with a little help from some ‘mad scientists’. During this, the school took part in a series of fun activities and workshops to learn more about how sewer systems work – and how problems can arise.

In the four months since the activity was completed, the number of blockages has fallen with each month and fewer have been caused by either wet wipes or fats and grease.

Lauren Kelly from United Utilities, said: “In the 12 months before the visits, our teams were called out to deal with 190 blockages caused by wet wipes and another 30 caused by fats and grease in the WN7 postcode area.

“Those blockages had created 45 floods on the sewer network and three floods within customers’ properties – that’s the last thing anyone wants to deal with.

“When we met with customers in Leigh they told us they hadn’t realised they couldn’t put cooking fats down the drain, others mentioned that they were confused about whether wet wipes are flushable.

“We always remind our customers that only pee, poo and toilet paper can go down the loo – and it is great to see such a positive response from people in Leigh.