Starting next month, each ward will host its own waste amnesty day with skips provided in central locations along with council teams present to give a helping hand.

Old and worn furniture and excess waste can all be dropped off for free by residents.

The scheme is in addition to the expansion of the free bulky waste collection service – announced by the local authority earlier this month, to help boost recycling rates and prevent fly-tipping.

The dedicated days promises to make it easier for residents to dispose of their unwanted items.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment said: “Alongside the expanded bulky waste collections, the waste amnesty days will make it even easier for our communities to get rid of their waste in a responsible way."

Environment officers will be in attendance on each day ready to answer questions on a variety of topics, including recycling and offer advice on how to report littering to the council.

These allocated days will make up part of a week-wide plan of action in each ward consisting of a litter pick, street sweeping and other activities.

A ward in the west and east of the borough will be visited each week, with the exact locations of the skips to be advertised ahead of each waste amnesty day.

A full schedule will be published prior to the start of the initiative next month.

Earlier this month, Wigan Council announced an increase of its current bulky waste collection service, to five large items- twice in a 12-month period, all for free.

Coun Paul Prescott said: “We are all responsible for keeping our borough clean, and as part of our new Litter Strategy we hope that these measures will reduce fly-tipping across our borough.