Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town hall bosses in Wigan are set to consult the public on a blueprint for housing development, jobs, transport and the welfare of its residents for the next 15 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Included in the draft Local Plan is the target to deliver 16,527 new homes in “the right locations” by 2039, with the “right amount of affordable housing” and “balancing” the interests of neighbouring residents with the provision of houses of multiple occupation (HMOs).

Such a housing policy would mean an average of 972 homes a year would be delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of its objectives is to “raise the economic profile” of the borough with new high-quality employment sites in the M6, the A580 (East Lancs Road), and the Wigan-Bolton growth corridors.

An image of Wigan town centre that appears on the draft local plan

The draft plan identifies a total of six sites which are said to be key to housing delivery. They are North Leigh Park (1,400 homes) , South Hindley (2,000 homes) , the remaining land south of Atherton (320 homes), land east of Atherton (600 homes), remaining land at Landgate, Ashton-in-Makerfield (400 homes) and Westwood Park, Wigan (420 homes).

It covers the mix of housing types, the housing growth in Standish and its relationship to the village’s Neighbourhood Plan, HMOs, accommodation for gypsies and travellers – with a proposed site at Little Lane, Pemberton – homes for looked after children, and places for travelling show people.

The development of employment sites across the borough also figures strongly in the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the allocation for “substantial, high-quality employment development” in the M6 corridor and a link road from junction 26 to Spring Road at Kitt Green; Moss Industrial Estate extension; Aspull Common, Leigh, where an extension to an existing employment area is proposed; a mixed development of homes, business park and visitor attractions at Bridgewater West, Astley.

The last time The Bell - Pemberton's last piece of Green Belt - appeared on the draft local plan, there were major protests backed by local Labour MPs and it was seen off. But there were always suspicions it would re-surface

The last time developing farmland at Kitt Green came up on the previous local plan, there were widescale protests, backed by local MPs Lisa Nandy and Yvonne Fovargue, who pointed out this was the last piece of Green Belt in the Pemberton area.

It also involved land where Blackpool’s famous donkeys winter and the farm owners, Jimmy and Gillian Morris, said they had no intention of selling up.

Eventually the Kitt Green proposals were removed from the plan but there were always suspicions they would resurface next time round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On land west of Winwick Lane in Lowton, there are plans for employment development in the M6 corridor as part of the proposed cross-boundary Parkside East strategic freight rail interchange and logistics site.

The draft plan is designed to link with Greater Manchester’s Places for Everyone Plan (PfE) which was approved a year ago and also covers the period up to 2039.

Currently, 55.7 per cent of Wigan – some 26,000 acres – is covered by Green Belt. If all the industrial sites are approved, the remaining Green Belt would reduced by 600 acres, taking the green allocation down to 54 per cent.

But having so much green space in certain parts of the borough will be no consolation for those living in areas where it is a much rarer commodity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report accompanying the plan speaks of “risks”. “They primarily concern the proposals to release Green Belt land to create more job opportunities in the borough.

“This is likely to prompt strong opposition, primarily from people who live locally to a site. “We are working with the media and communications team to help get the right messages out at the right times and in the right ways.”

Last year the Government announced a plan to reclassify some low-quality green belt land to deliver its target to build 1.5 million homes over the next five years.

The draft plan also targets regeneration and improving town centres across the borough by “supporting a diverse range of uses and attractions”, including shops, leisure and culture, mixing in residential areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also targets creating a “sustainable and accessible” transport system where walking, wheeling cycling and public transport are “the first and natural choices for most people, particularly for shorter journeys.”

There will now begin a long process involving political and public involvement where some battles are lost and others won in an effort to boost the economy and increase the number of desperately needed homes with as little sacrifice to the countryside.

And while development is a key, it also has to be served by roads that don’t completely snarl up if overloaded along the way by a sudden upsurge in new homes and businesses.

The council’s cabinet is poised to rubber-stamp the campaign to engage with the local population when it meets on Thursday to discuss the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the third and final stage of public consultations which started three years ago and it will be ongoing for eight weeks from April 30 to June 24.

Copies of the document will be available via a dedicated webpage on Wigan council’s website and on paper in libraries at Golborne, Lamberhead Green, Leigh, Tyldesley and Wigan.

Seven drop-in sessions will take place from 2pm to 7pm at Pemberton, Golborne, Tyldesley or Astley, Leigh, Hindley, Atherton and Ashton-in-Makerfield where people will have the chance to discuss the issues with planners and other town hall officials.

Final submissions on the plan will be made by May next year. The plan will be a public examination in the autumn of 2026, and it will be finally adopted in January 2027.