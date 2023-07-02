News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Wigan church starts working towards silver award by caring for God's earth

Parishioners are working towards a silver Eco Award after giving their churchyard a big environmental makeover.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Having already won the bronze prize last year, courtesy of A Rocha Eco Church Awards scheme, a large group of the church family and friends of All Saints CE Church in Appley Bridge got to work on the churchyard.

This included tree husbandry, grave plot refurbishment, wildlife refuge building, bird box installation, raised bed creation and planting fruit bushes along the boundary fence line. All followed by a well-timed lunch in the church as the rain came hammering down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All work was completed according to the principles of the A Rocha scheme, namely being good stewards of God’s earth.

The team at All Saints CofE Church in Appley Bridge have started work to earn the silver Eco Award.The team at All Saints CofE Church in Appley Bridge have started work to earn the silver Eco Award.
The team at All Saints CofE Church in Appley Bridge have started work to earn the silver Eco Award.
Most Popular
Read More
Famous Wigan donkey who has appeared in Christmas events and joined political ca...

Reducing waste is a key criteria for the scheme, as home-made compost was used and the donated water butts installation was started in order to reduce mains water being used to water plants. Old food containers were used to grow blackcurrant, blackberry and raspberry plants as well as donated nest boxes being installed on the churchyard trees.

The Vicar, Rev Sue Timmins, said: "Our thanks to everyone who took part, doing the work, providing food and refreshment, donating plants, raised beds, and bringing equipment. We have already had bookings for a session in the churchyard from two local schools in the autumn, and thanks to the generous donations we have received for our project, we are about to embark on major window replacement in the church building.

"God's Kingdom here in Appley Bridge is receiving a huge boost thanks to the prayers, efforts and generosity of his people."

Work included increasing biodiversity by providing new homes for plants and animals.Work included increasing biodiversity by providing new homes for plants and animals.
Work included increasing biodiversity by providing new homes for plants and animals.
Related topics:Wigan