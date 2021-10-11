Wigan Council says ‘Go Green’ for a cleaner, greener planet

The event contains a collection of online content focused around raising awareness of the climate emergency.

Running from October 11 to October 15 , Go Green Week will bring together top tips, blogs, videos and plant-based recipes based on daily themes.

As part of the week, the council will shine a spotlight on the efforts of local people who are tackling the climate emergency.

The social image for Go green week which starts today

Individuals and groups across the borough are also invited to mark the week by making ‘a promise for our planet’ and sharing them on social media with the hashtag #GoGreenWeek.

Coun Joanne Marshall, lead member for Greener Wigan, said: “Across the borough our communities have been working for a long time to look after our environment; with many amazing volunteers taking part in litter picking, community growing and tree planting, as well as our "Friends of" groups who do an amazing job in helping us to look after our parks and green spaces.

“The actions of all of these groups combined help us, in line with the Deal, to support our goal of creating a cleaner, greener borough for all.

“We’re really excited to host our first Go Green Week. We know that we all have a collective responsibility to act on climate change and this week is a great opportunity to reflect on the changes we can make to our lives as individuals.”

In 2019, Wigan Council declared a climate emergency.Since then, it has published the first two of six action plans which focus on improving air quality and supporting borough communities to become more resilient to extreme weather incidents such as flooding.

The plans support the council’s over-arching Outline Climate Change Strategy and ambition of becoming carbon neutral by 2038.

There is now a dedicated Climate Response Team at Wigan Council, as well as several other teams working on areas such as air quality, environment, education, energy and decarbonisation.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment at Wigan Council, added: “Businesses, communities and schools across the borough are already doing great things and we look forward to highlighting their amazing work throughout Go Green Week. Together, we can create a cleaner, greener environment for generations to come.”

The week will highlight the importance of climate initiatives at the local level ahead of key regional, national, and international climate talks which will be taking place in the coming months.

The Greater Manchester Green Summit will be taking place from 18 October and will be followed by a key climate conference called COP26 which will take place in Glasgow and be attended by leaders and policy makers from across the globe.