The leader of a Wigan litter picking group is encouraging more people to get involved in a quest to keep the town clean.

Rachel Heydon, from Pemberton, formed Wigan Litter Pickers during the Covid-19 pandemic while looking for something to do and seeing a post stating that equipment could be collected for free from Wigan Council.

From here she set up the group and the growth took her surprise as other people also wanted to get involved in litter picking and keeping the local area as clean and tidy as possible.

Rachel Heydon hopes that more people can get involved in litter picking to keep Wigan tidy

Since then, the 40-year-old has been asked to support the Our Town initiative by organising group picks and helped St Thomas’s CE Church in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Rachel believes that a simple mindset change in many would greatly benefit the town and reduce the number of areas that are seen to be dirty or untidy.

She said: “We can all think of somewhere in Wigan that needs tidying up but instead of thinking of these places, go out and do it!

"I’m not asking anyone to pick a needle up or do anything dangerous. I’ve always provided people with safety equipment and I am willing to order it for them or deliver it for them. My attitude is don’t moan about it, do something about it!”

With 1,500 members in Wigan Litter Pickers, each one filling just one bag a week removes a considerable amount of rubbish from the streets.

Rachel also believes that the social impact of group picks can’t be underestimated. A few months after setting the group up, an individual messaged privately to show their appreciation as it got them out the house and gave them something productive to do with their time.

Local councillors have also been supportive of the group by organising and attending various litter picks.

Rachel said: “I represented Wigan at the King’s Coronation concert in Windsor, which shows if you do something small can make a big difference.

"It’s about personal responsibility, the satisfaction I get driving from Wigan to Leigh every week and seeing blue bags dotted the whole way from where I live is unbelievable and I just think it’s amazing that people are giving up their free time to do it.”