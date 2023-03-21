Analysis conducted on behalf of Friends of the Earth by mapping experts Terra Sulis has identified lone and street trees, which were not previously captured.

It shows 13 per cent of Wigan is covered by trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in England, tree canopy cover stands at just 12.8 per cent, of which only 10 per cent can be attributed to woodland. Across the European Union, woodland cover rises to 38 per cent.

Those who don't know Wigan and have some kind of Orwellian image of the place in their heads will be surprised to learn that it's a leafier place than most

The Government's current goal is to increase tree coverage to 16.5 per cent by 2050, but climate charity Friends of the Earth said this is "inadequately low", and argued double the current figure would be more reasonable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 43 per cent of neighbourhoods in England have less than 10 per cent tree cover, while 84 per cent have less than 20 per cent coverage.

There are also huge regional differences – Surrey Heath has the most tree coverage at 36.1 per cent, while South Holland in Lincolnshire has the least with just 2.2 per cent.

March 21 is the United Nations' International Day of Forests. The theme this year is "Forests and Health", raising awareness of the health benefits higher tree coverage can have on the local population.

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: "The Government should be aiming to double tree cover in England by 2050 to ensure that people, no matter where they live or what their income, can experience the mental and physical health benefits that trees bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Current targets for tree planting are woefully inadequate and overlook the devastating impact that timber and wood imports from countries such as Brazil, China and Russia wreak on nature globally.

"We need many more trees for farming, urban cooling and absorbing harmful carbon emissions. The Government must get behind a far more ambitious plan to boost tree numbers and adopt this as an official target."

Tree coverage roughly tracks levels of deprivation across the country, with the most deprived areas generally having fewer trees.

Census figures from the Office for National Statistics show 47 per cent of 143,105 households in Wigan are not deprived in four key areas – housing, education, health and employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the area ranks 163rd for tree coverage but is the 201st least-deprived.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said the Government is committed to trebling average tree planting rates, boosting the number of trees close to where people live and in nature-deprived parts of the country.

It said £650m of funding is focused on the "planting and establishment of trees in urban areas".