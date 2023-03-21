Wigan residents encouraged to grab their litter picker for the Great British Spring Clean
Wigan Council is urging its communities to get behind the Great British Spring Clean.
Groups can apply for equipment to help their efforts, with Wigan-based Keep Britain Tidy encouraging everyone to pick up at least one bag of litter between now and the campaign’s end on April 2.
This year, the national initiative lands as the local authority refocuses its plans to tackle littering.
Coun Paul Prescott, portfolio holder for environment, said: “Tackling litter and fly-tipping is a real priority for us.
“The council spends an estimated £4m a year clearing litter and fly-tipping from public spaces.
“Not only could this money be much better spent in other ways, if we can reduce the amount of waste dropped and dumped in our borough, it will have a hugely positive impact on our communities and our environment.
“Our litter strategy is all about us working with our local communities; empowering business, residents and schools to keep our borough beautiful.
“So if you’ve been thinking about getting involved- there is no better time than the Great British Spring Clean.
“If you’d like to bring your community, business, school or even a group of friends or family together to do a litter pick, we can help.
"Visit www.wigan.gov.uk/SpringClean to let us know about your litter pick, and we can supply equipment including litter pickers and bags. We can also organise to come pick up your bags when you’re done.”