Wigan youngsters’ marathon tree-planting mission

Key Stage 2 pupils of Marsh Green Primary enjoyed getting their hands dirty by planting an initial 400 trees on Canberra Road, Kitt Green.

The session, which was organised in partnership with Wigan Council and charity City of Trees, was completed as part of the council’s naturalising the borough project.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said: “It was brilliant to see the children planting so many trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils show they were not afraid to get their hands dirty

“These trees will grow for generations to come, leaving a lasting legacy of these young people.

“Tackling the climate emergency - which is impacting our borough with increased risks of flooding and hotter, dryer summers - is a key priority for us at Wigan Council and we’re proud to see the younger generation getting on board.

“Their actions are inspiring and will help us to build a cleaner, greener borough for all residents.”

In addition to creating a positive environment for residents, trees play an important part in removing and storing carbon from the atmosphere, enhancing air quality and slowing heavy rainfall to reduce the risk of flooding.

Marsh Green Primary headteacher Gill Leigh said: “As a community school, we are always very keen to get involved in projects that benefit the whole community.

“It is wonderful that the children have the opportunity to take part in a project that will have a positive impact on the environment and enable children to learn first-hand the benefits of planting trees.”

Wigan Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and is currently delivering action plans to build resilience and tackle this climate crisis.

As part of this, a pledge was made to plant one million trees by 2030.