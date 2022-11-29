Over the last 12 months, United Utilities has tackled 47 avoidable blockages in the Wigan area caused by the build-up of fats, oils and grease (FOG).

Across Greater Manchester, 380 blockages were caused by the build-up of FOG and food waste. Many more incidents of blockages and even the flooding of properties that occurred will have been dealt with by private plumbers.

Don’t let festive fun go down the plughole - United Utilities dealt with 47 avoidable blockages in Wigan last year.

When fats, oils and greases are put down the drain, they harden into lumps and stick to food scraps – over time these get bigger until they block the pipes completely.

Blockages in wastewater - or sewer - pipes can cause flooding in homes and gardens – and if the blockage is within a customer’s private drains they may need the services of an emergency plumber to clear it.

Millions of pounds are spent on cleaning drains and sewers right across the UK because of products that shouldn't be in them.

Wastewater Network protection manager at United Utilities, Andy Peet, said: “It is estimated that the average Christmas day lunch contains a whopping 190g of fat, even sauces and gravy contain fats.

"On top of that there’s all the leftover grease from cooking the meat and the roast potatoes and perhaps even Yorkshire puddings, to get rid of – washing this down the drain is a recipe for disaster.

“Christmas is an expensive time of year and the last thing people want to deal with is a blocked drain – not only is it messy and smelly it can also bring extra unwelcome expense.

“The good news is people can make sure their Christmas celebrations don’t turn into a turkey simply by using a strainer over the plug to catch food waste and letting leftover oils and grease cool down before scraping them into the bin – the same applies when using a dishwasher – scrape the dishes before putting them in.”