Thousands of volunteers have already made a positive impact on the environment with the project now approaching its one-year anniversary.

And with the national Great British Spring Clean nearly here, there’s no better time to get involved with organised litter-picks scheduled.

Coun Paul Prescott cabinet portfolio holder for environment said: “I am really proud of what we have been able to achieve across the borough, working with our schools, businesses, communities and our over 2,000 Keep It Clean volunteers.

Residents are being encouraged to take part in the Great British Spring Clean

“More than 400 people have already signed up to get involved in this year’s Great British Spring Clean. Don’t miss out, make sure you get involved and enjoy the feeling of getting out in the fresh air and doing something great for your community and the environment.”

Council-led litter picks are taking place on:

Monday March 18, 10am to 12pm, meeting at Wigan St Cuthbert’s ARLFC car park, Montrose Ave, Wigan, WN5 9XN

Monday March 18, 10am to 12pm, meeting at St Thomas School, Clarence Street, Leigh, WN7 2BP

Wednesday March 18, 10am to 12pm, meeting outside 88A Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, WN2 5AL

Wigan Council’s Keep It Clean initiatives included waste amnesties in every ward, an increase to the council’s free bulky waste collection offer, installing new bins, working with local volunteers, and a borough-wide campaign to raise awareness of the impact of litter and fly-tipping on our environment.

Coun Prescott added: “We have seen some real successes. Over 200 tonnes of waste were collected during last summer’s waste amnesties in every ward, which was recycled where possible and disposed of responsibly.

“During that time we saw a 19 per cent drop in fly-tipping incidents, bucking the national trend which has seen fly-tipping on the rise.

“Our extended bulky waste offer has been really popular, enabling local households to have up to five items collected twice a year. Bookings for this service went up by a third and thousands of items have been collected by our team.

“Over 360 bins have been installed too, making it easier for people to make the responsible choice when they are out and about.

"There are 160 new bins in litter hotspots and around 200 replacements for old and tired to ensure they are easy to use and our streets look smart.

“We’re not done yet. 20 large capacity solar power compacting bins are coming to Wigan and Leigh town centres, in areas where we have a lot of people passing by and bins get full quickly.”

Earlier this month Wigan Council also announced a further crackdown on fly-tipping, meaning it will increase the maximum fine from £400 to £1,000 from April.