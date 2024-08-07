Two popular Wigan borough leisure facilities are set to cut their carbon footprints thanks to investment from Sport England and Wigan Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community-owned Pelican Centre in Tyldesley has been awarded £150k of government funding to install solar panels and energy-saving swimming pool pumps.

Meanwhile, an additional £68k has been secured to complete Leigh Leisure Centre’s transition to efficient LED lighting, backed by a further £39k in match funding from the council’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured, left to right, are: Paul Costello (Pelican Centre Chair of Trustees), Coun Paul Prescott, Coun Joanne Marshall (ward member for Tyldesley and Lead Member for Greener Wigan) Natalia Stothard (Pelican Centre Business Manager), and Coun Chris Ready

Work on both projects will begin this summer and be completed by the end of the year, with both centres saving money and decreasing their impact on the environment as a result.

Councillor Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “This is fantastic news and supports our ambition for Wigan Borough to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“This investment will save energy and money, helping these valued community assets to go on playing an important role in supporting the health and wellbeing of local people long into the future.”

The £218k Sport England grant forms part of the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF), which is injecting a total of £60m into public leisure facilities with swimming pools across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is open to local authorities only, with Wigan Council submitting an application on the Pelican Centre’s behalf – alongside a bid for additional funding for its own council-run leisure centre at Leigh Sports Village.

Leigh Leisure Centre already has some LED lighting in place and is one of four Be Well leisure centres (alongside Howe Bridge, Standish and Robin Park) to benefit from operational solar panels.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “As well as helping us do our bit for the planet, these investments are contributing to the long-term financial sustainability of our Be Well centres and other key community assets like the Pelican Centre, supporting our vision to create a culture of health and wellbeing across our neighbourhoods.”

A registered charity, the Pelican Centre is Wigan Borough’s largest independent, community-owned facility and, in 2022, received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the equivalent of an MBE for volunteer groups (now known as the King’s Award for Voluntary Service).

Natalia Stothard, the Pelican Centre’s business manager, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this grant by Sport England which will allow us to implement much-needed green technology at the Pelican Centre.

“Managing ever-increasing energy costs in our sector has been incredibly challenging in recent years, especially as an independent centre, and we’re looking forward to reaping the benefits of solar energy and more efficient pool pumps in the years to come.”