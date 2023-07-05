News you can trust since 1853
Experts divided over cause of 999 emergency at Wigan's Haigh Hall

No harm came to Wigan’s stately home when water caused a fuse box to blow and fill the basement with smoke, council chiefs said today.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

But there is a disagreement on what led to the cellar leakage at Haigh Hall on the morning of Tuesday July 4.

Three fire engines from Wigan and Horwich were called to the visitor attraction, currently undergoing renovations, after receiving reports of smoke in the cellar.

Haigh Hall is undergoing a major transformationHaigh Hall is undergoing a major transformation
Haigh Hall is undergoing a major transformation
The source proved to be an electrical consumer unit and dry powder extinguishers were used to put it out easily enough, although it took the crews 90 minutes to expel all the fumes from the large but empty underground spaces using positive pressure fans.

After the incident, Wigan watch manager Paul Gibbons attributed the water seepage to trenches being dug alongside the hall’s walls.

However Wigan Council today issued the following statement: “We have investigated and can confirm that this has come from the internal courtyard following the recent heatwave and heavy rain, and is unrelated to the redevelopment of the hall.

“No damage has been done and the hall is completely safe. Our thanks go to our colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and Electricity North West for their assistance.”

But watch manager Gibbons said: “As far as we were concerned, the water came from renovations where they are digging trenches. Whether it was rainwater or the water table, I don't know - I'm no geologist."

The hall is currently undergoing a £37.5m makeover to turn it into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

