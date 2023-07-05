News you can trust since 1853
More than £10k raised in memory of Skelmersdale teenager Dylan Bragger

More than £10k has been raised in memory of a teenager whose death in Skelmersdale sparked a murder probe.
By Sian Jones
Published 5th Jul 2023, 08:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 08:02 BST

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29.

His friend Jake Baker has set up a Gofundme page for the Bragger family and to help towards funeral costs.

It has already raised £12,241 of its £20k goal in four days.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, SkelmersdaleDylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale
Paying tribute to Dylan, his family described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.

Residents and local businesses have come together to remember the youngster, with hundreds turning out for a balloon release to show their support.

A charity event is also being planned at The Duck pub in Skelmersdale on July 29.

A Facebook post by Lisa Marie Rooney said: “Once again we are going to ask you all to come together as a community.

"We are planning a charity event in memory of our very own Dylan on Saturday July 29 at The Duck.

"So we are making a shoutout to any DJ’s and Bands who are available to play for us on this date.

"Also any donations for the raffles will be much appreciated.

"Let’s throw our arms around the Bragger family once again and try to make things a little easier for them at this sad time.

"So if you can help please inbox me or Lee McCoy and show what the real Skem is all about.”

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, this week appeared before a Preston Crown Court judge charged with Dylan’s murder and was remanded in custody pending his next appearance on September 4.

