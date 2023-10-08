Family escapes unscathed after out-of-control car crashes into Wigan showroom wall
A family were shaken but uninjured after their control careered out of control and smashed into a wall.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Oct 2023, 17:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 17:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police, fire and ambulance were all called to the collision on Pottery Road, Wigan, at 4.10pm on Sunday October 8 but thankfully none of the vehicle’s occupants – a man, woman and two children – needed medical treatment.
It is believed the driver had swerved to avoid something on the road when the crash – into the perimeter wall of the Chorley Nissan dealership site – occurred.