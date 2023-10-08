News you can trust since 1853
Family escapes unscathed after out-of-control car crashes into Wigan showroom wall

A family were shaken but uninjured after their control careered out of control and smashed into a wall.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Oct 2023, 17:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 17:55 BST
Police, fire and ambulance were all called to the collision on Pottery Road, Wigan, at 4.10pm on Sunday October 8 but thankfully none of the vehicle’s occupants – a man, woman and two children – needed medical treatment.

It is believed the driver had swerved to avoid something on the road when the crash – into the perimeter wall of the Chorley Nissan dealership site – occurred.

The Volkswagen Polo crashed into the perimeter wall of Chorley Nissan on Pottery RoadThe Volkswagen Polo crashed into the perimeter wall of Chorley Nissan on Pottery Road
A spokesman for Wigan fire station said that all that was required of his team was to make the stricken vehicle safe by disconnecting its battery in case of a fuel leak.

He said that paramedics were assessing the family members and none required hospital treatment.

