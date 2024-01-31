James has not been seen since Tuesday morning

James, 18, has not been seen since 11am on Tuesday January 30 in Haddon Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Police have issued an appeal to James, or any members of the public who have sighted him or knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch urgently.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Facebook page read: “Officers want to make sure he is safe and well.