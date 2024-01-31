News you can trust since 1853
Fears grow for welfare of missing Wigan 18-year-old

Concerns have been voiced for the safety of a Wigan teenager who has gone missing.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Jan 2024, 07:30 GMT
James has not been seen since Tuesday morning

James, 18, has not been seen since 11am on Tuesday January 30 in Haddon Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Police have issued an appeal to James, or any members of the public who have sighted him or knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch urgently.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Facebook page read: “Officers want to make sure he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information should contact GMP on 101 - quoting 1463 on 30/01/24.”