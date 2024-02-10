Fears grow for welfare of missing Wigan 18-year-old
Concerns have been voiced for the safety of a Wigan teenager who has gone missing.
James, 18, has not been seen since 3pm on Friday (February 9) on Haddon Street, Ashton.
He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair.
James was last seen wearing a sky blue jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a black backpack.
Officers want to make sure he is safe and well.
If you have any information regarding James’ whereabouts, contact police on 101 – quoting 2048 of 09/02/2024