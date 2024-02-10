Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James, 18, has not been seen since 3pm on Friday (February 9) on Haddon Street, Ashton.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair.

James was last seen on Friday

James was last seen wearing a sky blue jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a black backpack.

Officers want to make sure he is safe and well.