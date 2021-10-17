Fears grow for Wigan man who vanished a week ago

Carl Wilcox was last seen on the morning of Sunday October 10 leaving Wigan Infirmary.

The 51-year-old is 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with grey hair. Mr Wilcox was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Officers from GMP Wigan West says he has links to the Wigan area, particularly Whelley and Platt Bridge. However, he has may also have links to Bolton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Wilcox

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Carl are encouraged to contact GMP on 101 and quote reference number MSP/06LL/0002928/21.