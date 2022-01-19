Fire broke out as car was being driven along busy road in Wigan
A car was badly damaged when it set alight while being driven along a busy road in Wigan.
The female driver stopped the vehicle at the junction of Ormskirk Road and Norley Hall Avenue at around 2.30pm on Wednesday after seeing smoke pouring from the car.
Firefighters from Wigan attended to put out the blaze, but the vehicle was badly damaged.
A mechanical or electrical fault is suspected to have started the fire.
