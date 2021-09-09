Fire chief calls for CCTV at fly-tip and arson Wigan hot spot
Firefighters are calling for the introduction of spy cameras in a bid to thwart fly-tippers and arsonists on a Wigan road.
Medlock Way in Platt Bridge has become a focal point for illegally dumping waste and fire crews say they are beginning to lose count of the number of times they have been called out to the road when that waste has been set alight.
A crew from Hindley was back there on Tuesday night when the contents of a large skip were torched.
Watch manager Luke McDiarmid said: "There are frequent calls to this road and something needs to be done about it.
"A lot of fly-tipped rubbish ends up on this wasteland and then is often set on fire.
"We are going to have a word with the Environment Agency and it really needs CCTV in the area."
