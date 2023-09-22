Fire crew called as water pours over electrics through Wigan flat's ceiling
The Wigan crew was called to St Clement’s Court, Worsley Mesnes, at 2am on Friday September 22 when the occupant discovered water was pouring into her bathroom from the flat above and, to make matterrs worse, it was coming down on the electrics.
She had been unable to knock up her neighbour from whose home the water was leaking.
Fearing a short circuit or fire, the power was quickly switched off and an electrician called while firefighters managed to rouse a man in his 80s in the rooms above, having got a master key.
A spokesman for the station’s green watch said that the shower in the second floor flat had been left slightly on and then the drain had backed up, causing the water to overflow the unit and trickle into the home below.
Damage was described as minimal but repairs would be required.