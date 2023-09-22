Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wigan crew was called to St Clement’s Court, Worsley Mesnes, at 2am on Friday September 22 when the occupant discovered water was pouring into her bathroom from the flat above and, to make matterrs worse, it was coming down on the electrics.

She had been unable to knock up her neighbour from whose home the water was leaking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of St Clement's Court, Worsley Mesnes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fearing a short circuit or fire, the power was quickly switched off and an electrician called while firefighters managed to rouse a man in his 80s in the rooms above, having got a master key.

A spokesman for the station’s green watch said that the shower in the second floor flat had been left slightly on and then the drain had backed up, causing the water to overflow the unit and trickle into the home below.