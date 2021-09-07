Fire crews called to Wigan town centre

Traffic is being turned away from Library Street, with the corner of the road connecting to Wallgate being closed.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from between Betfred and Tui, with burn marks left on the ground.

The cause of the incident is believed to be an electrical fire.

Fire crews were called to Library Street this afternoon

Two fire engines currently are at Market Place, which is also partly taped off.

Bus services to the town centre have been delayed and are taking alternative routes.

We will continue to provide any updates on this situation.

