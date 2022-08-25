News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fire crews work throughout the night after abandoned truck set alight in Wigan

Firefighters worked throughout the night to tackle a blaze involving an abandoned truck.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 8:50 am
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 8:51 am

The vehicle was left on Golborne Dale Road, in Golborne, around six months ago and is believed to have been deliberately set alight last night.

Read More

Read More
Wigan man accused of using coercive behaviour towards partner for four years

Three fire engines went to the incident at 11pm on Wednesday and spent hours working to tackle the fire, which was still burning on Thursday morning.

Fire services were called to the incident

Most Popular

Police have been informed and anyone with information about the fire is asked to call them on 101.