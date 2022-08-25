Fire crews work throughout the night after abandoned truck set alight in Wigan
Firefighters worked throughout the night to tackle a blaze involving an abandoned truck.
By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 8:50 am
Updated
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 8:51 am
The vehicle was left on Golborne Dale Road, in Golborne, around six months ago and is believed to have been deliberately set alight last night.
Three fire engines went to the incident at 11pm on Wednesday and spent hours working to tackle the fire, which was still burning on Thursday morning.
Most Popular
-
1
Inquest opens into death of Wigan man at Haigh Woodland Park
-
2
Setback for controversial ‘masterplan’ for 1,100 homes on green belt in Wigan borough
-
3
Council rebukes rumours £130m Galleries project in Wigan town centre could ‘be left as wasteland’
-
4
Wigan man accused of using coercive behaviour towards partner for four years
-
5
Man accused of taking meat cleaver to Wigan borough school will stand trial next year
Police have been informed and anyone with information about the fire is asked to call them on 101.