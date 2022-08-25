Fire crews work throughout the night after abandoned truck set alight in Wigan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was left on Golborne Dale Road, in Golborne, around six months ago and is believed to have been deliberately set alight last night.

Three fire engines went to the incident at 11pm on Wednesday and spent hours working to tackle the fire, which was still burning on Thursday morning.

Fire services were called to the incident

