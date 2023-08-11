Fire service response time in Greater Manchester quicker than the national average

Across the country, the average response time in the year ending to March was nine minutes and 13 seconds — the longest seen since comparable statistics became available.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) criticised the Government for not investing enough in the services as “every second counts in a fire”.

Fire service response times have been revealed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the areas covered by the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service – which includes the Wigan borough – people had to wait for an average of seven minutes and 14 seconds for firefighters to respond to incidents.

This includes time spent on the phone reporting the incident, the crew’s preparation and their journey time.

The response time was two seconds up on the seven minutes and 12 seconds recorded the year before.

It ranked fourth out of the 44 fire services in England for response times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average time it took the service to handle calls was one minute and 25 seconds.

The fire service attended 3,823 primary fires in Greater Manchester in the year to March, which are the most serious with a threat to life or property. This was 142 fewer than the year before.

Across England, the number of primary fires saw a 5.1 per cent rise compared to the year before, as the warm dry weather last summer caused more wildfires.

A National Fire Chiefs Council spokesperson said: “In recent years response times across all incident types have been gradually increasing as the range of incident types attended by fire and rescue services has grown and resources have been targeted at higher risks such as fires in the home, where most deaths and injuries from fire occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Attendance times for fires in the home have remained relatively static over the last 10 years.”

There were 1,682 dwelling fires attended in Greater Manchester in the year to March and 1,124 road vehicle fires, according to the data.

The service has four fire stations in the borough – in Wigan, Hindley, Atherton and Leigh – with crews from other areas also responding to emergency incidents if needed.

Ben Selby, FBU assistant general secretary said: “Firefighters do everything they can to keep the public safe, but with fewer firefighters, fewer fire stations and fewer fire engines, it is no wonder that response times are deteriorating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Years of brutal government cuts to the fire service are having a clear detrimental impact on public safety.

“Every second counts in a fire. It is about time that the Government stopped counting pennies and invested in our fire service to protect people.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, and overall fire and rescue authorities will receive around £2.6 billion in 2023-24.